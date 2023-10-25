Amit Shah to review National Police Academy passing out parade on Oct 27, address rally in T'gana

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the passing out parade of the 75th (Regular Recruits) batch of the Indian Police Service probationers to be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here on October 27.

A total of 175 officer trainees, including 155 IPS officer trainees and 20 foreign officer trainees are taking part in the Dikshant Parade, an official release said.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) Director Amit Garg said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate as the chief guest and review the parade.

Speaking about the presence of women officer trainees, Garg said 34 women officers are participating in the Dikshant Parade who include 32 IPS officer trainees and two foreign officer trainees.

Among foreign officer trainees, six officers are from Bhutan, five from Maldives, five from Nepal and four from Mauritius Police.

Complementing the officer trainees for successful completion of training, the SVPNPA Director said the 102 weeks training involved 15 weeks of foundation course training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration and 49 weeks Phase-I Basic Course at the Police Academy here.

This was followed by 29-week District Practical Training at respective cadres/ states and 9 weeks Phase-II Basic Course at SVPNPA.

The Director further said emphasis was on the importance of attitudinal training, ethics and human rights which are very much needed in the changing world for officer trainees.

"We have changed the methodology of teaching and training to prepare the young officers to the modern day requirements on the field like white collar offences, cybercrime, etc. Pragmatic and hands on approach has given more emphasis with giving more focus on best practices taking place in different states all over India," Garg added.

Meanwhile, a release from Telangana BJP said Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Suryapet district in the afternoon of October 27 in the run-up to the November 30 Assembly elections in the state. PTI VVK VVK SS