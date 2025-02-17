Amit Shah to review status of implementation of new criminal laws in JK on Tuesday

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday will review the status of the implementation of the new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir in presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, sources said.

Abdullah has been invited for the meeting even though law and order is now directly handled by the central government after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Shah on Tuesday will review the status of the implementation of the new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir here at North Block, sources said.

Abdullah, Sinha and top officials of the central and Jammu and Kashmir governments will attend the meeting, they said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

The new laws came into effect from July 1 last year.

Shah has already reviewed the status of the implementation of the new laws in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. PTI ACB ZMN