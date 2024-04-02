Amit Shah to start UP campaign from Muzaffarnagar

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will launch his Lok Sabha elections campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, sources said.

Eight parliamentary constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh -- Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Kairana, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit -- will go to the polls in the first phase of the elections on April 19.

The home minister will address a public rally at National Inter College Ground in Muzaffarnagar's Shahpur on Wednesday, sources said.

After the rally, Shah will attend a meeting of the BJP's Lok Sabha core group of Uttar Pradesh in the town, they said on Tuesday.

The BJP has renominated MP and Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan from Muzaffarnagar.

The party's candidates from the eight constituencies where polling will be held on April 19 are expected take part in Shah's rally. PTI ACB ACB SZM