Amit Shah to unveil Rs 1,816 crore projects for Yamuna rejuvenation in Delhi: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil projects worth Rs 1,816 crore on Thursday, giving momentum to the "historic mission" to rejuvenate the Yamuna river in the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

Restoring the purity of the Yamuna is a top priority of the Delhi government, which is receiving full support from the Centre, she said in a statement from the CMO.

Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several significant projects worth over Rs 1,816 crore, including schemes related to clean water supply and a series of special projects aimed at rejuvenating and purifying the river, she added.

These special projects focus on addressing long-standing issues of water and sewerage, which have been key contributors to the river's pollution. The plans include the construction and upgradation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and sewer lines, Gupta said in the statement.

The 22 major drains across the capital are being equipped with STPs to prevent untreated sewerage discharge into the river. The treated water from these plants will flow into the Yamuna, significantly reducing pollution levels, she said.

The chief minister emphasised that the Delhi government is determined to make the Yamuna pollution-free, clean, and revitalised, as promised by the BJP in its manifesto for the Assembly polls in February this year.

She appealed to the people of Delhi to take an active part in keeping the Yamuna clean and pointed out that only through the collective efforts of the government and citizens can the Yamuna be restored to its old, pristine glory. PTI VIT HIG