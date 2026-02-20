Guwahati (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam for two days from Friday, during which he will launch 'Vibrant Villages Programme', an initiative focused on border infrastructure and livelihoods, in Cachar district and address a public meeting.

Shah, who was earlier expected to arrive in the state on Thursday night, will come around noon and visit the Natanpur border outpost, officials said.

He will then launch the 'Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) at Natanpur village and address a public meeting there, they said.

This is Shah's third visit since December 29 to poll-bound Assam, where the ruling BJP is aiming to retain power in the state for a third consecutive term.

Shah is also scheduled to leave for Agartala and arrive at Guwahati on Friday evening.

On Saturday, he will attend the CRPF's annual day parade here at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, the officials said.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the new campus of the 10th Assam police battalion at Kasutoli in Sonapur near here.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said, ''Assam is all set to welcome Adarniya @ Amit Shah ji tomorrow as he will dedicate a host of initiatives to the people to further our development journey. Adarniya Griha Mantri will also join the CRPF Day celebrations on 21st."

Assam, with 126 assembly constituencies, is expected to go to polls in March-April, and the BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, are making frequent visits to the state.