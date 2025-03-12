Amit Shah to visit Assam, Mizoram on March 14-16

Guwahati/Aizawl, Mar 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram beginning March 14 during which he will address the annual conference of the All Bodo Students' Union in Kokrajhar and grace a function for shifting of Assam Rifles establishments from Aizawl to Zokhawsang.

Shah will also review the implementation of the three new criminal laws in the Northeastern states in Guwahati on March 16 before returning to Delhi, officials said.

The home minister will arrive at Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat district on the night of March 14 and stay at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy.

On March 15, he will attend a function at the police academy, which trains police personnel of different ranks of Assam and a few other Northeastern states.

Then he will travel to Mizoram to attend a function for shifting of Assam Rifles establishments from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, around 15 km from the state capital, an official said.

He will return to Guwahati in the evening after attending the Aizawl function.

The Mizoram government and Assam Rifles had signed a formal agreement on October 23 last year in New Delhi for relocating the paramilitary force's establishments from the heart of Aizawl to the designated battalion complex at Zokhawsang.

On March 16, Shah will travel to Assam's Kokrajhar where he will attend the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bodoland Territorial Region chief executive member Pramod Boro, among others, will attend the conference.

ABSU president Dipen Boro said the conference at Dotma in Kokrajhar district will bring together policymakers, educators, and community leaders for discussions on education and youth development.

Later in the day, in Guwahati, the home minister will review the implementation of the three new criminal laws in the Northeastern states before returning to Delhi.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

The new laws came into effect from July 1 last year.

Shah has so far reviewed the implementation of the three laws in over a dozen states and Union territories and given necessary directions in this regard.