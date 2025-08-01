Amit Shah to visit Assam on August 29 to inaugurate newly-constructed Raj Bhavan

Guwahati, Aug 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on August 29 to inaugurate the newly-constructed Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

After inaugurating the new Raj Bhavan, he will attend a convention of the newly elected NDA panchayat members, who will also be felicitated at the programme, Sarma said.

In the evening, he will inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of Assam's first non-Congress chief minister, Golap Borbora, before leaving for New Delhi. PTI DG SOM