Amit Shah to visit Bengal on Monday to inaugurate Durga Puja pandal

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on Monday to inaugurate a renowned Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, party officials said.

He will arrive in the eastern metropolis around 3 pm and will be in the city for only a few hours before returning to New Delhi in the evening.

"Amit Shah ji will inaugurate our Santosh Mitra Square puja around 4 pm," BJP councillor and president of the puja committee said.

In 2019, Shah had inaugurated the BJ Block community Durga Puja in Salt Lake situated on the eastern fringes of the city.

The West Bengal BJP had started its own Durga Puja celebrations in 2020, becoming the first and only party in the state to do so. Subsequent editions were organised in 2021 and 2022.

However, the state BJP announced last year that it will not organise the puja from 2023.