Amit Shah to visit Bengaluru on Mar 7

Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bengaluru on March 7 for the inauguration of a hospital, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said on Wednesday.

According to him, Shah will be coming to the city from Tamil Nadu.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Karnataka on March 7. He is coming to Bengaluru from Tamil Nadu. He will inaugurate a hospital set up by Vishwateertha Mahaswami at Nelamangala. He is not coming here for any political event," Vijayendra told reporters. PTI GMS GMS KH