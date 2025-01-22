Amit Shah to visit Gujarat on Jan 23; to launch host of projects

Ahmedabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gujarat on January 23, during which he is scheduled to inaugurate a host of projects, including a cancer hospital in Surat.

Shah, a Lok Sabha member from the Gandhinagar seat, will inaugurate 'Hindu Spiritual & Service Fair', also known as Hindu Adhyatmik Seva Mela, at the Gujarat University Ground in the city in the morning, a release issued by his office on Wednesday said.

Around 1.30 pm, Shah will reach Surat city and address people after inaugurating a newly-built cancer hospital and a sanatorium on Dumas Road, it said.

He will then return to Ahmedabad and inaugurate two underpasses in Sabarmati and New Ranip area at around 4 pm, the release said, adding that Shah will also lay the foundation stone of two projects related to drainage and water conservation in Ranip area of Ahmedabad, which falls under the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency.

Shah will then address people at Sardar Chowk in Ranip after launching various development projects of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

In the evening, Shah will inaugurate a newly-built sports complex underneath an existing railway overbridge in Thaltej area of the city by the AMC, the release said. PTI PJT NP