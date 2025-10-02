Amit Shah to visit Haryana on Oct 3

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (PTI) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will visit Haryana on Friday, with scheduled programmes in Rohtak and Kurukshetra.

An official statement here on Thursday said that as part of efforts to promote the cooperative sector, Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed Sabar Dairy Plant at Industrial Model Township, Rohtak.

Built at a cost of Rs 325 crore, the plant will house state-of-the-art machinery, which will be formally commissioned by the Union minister. The facility is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for nearly 1,000 people, it said.

Shah will also distribute tool kits to 2,200 artisans during the 'Khadi Karigar Mahotsav' at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak. Organised by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission under the Ministry of MSME, this event is themed "Swadeshi Se Swaavlamban".

He will also distribute modern machinery and tool kits, along with Rs 301 crore as margin money under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

During his visit to Kurukshetra, the Union Home Minister will also inaugurate a five-day exhibition on India's new criminal laws.

The exhibition aims to help lawyers, students, parents, and common citizens understand recent reforms in the criminal justice system. The exhibition will showcase the changes and achievements brought about by the new laws and highlight the roles of seven different departments, divided into ten thematic sections, the statement said.

The statement further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic step by introducing modern criminal laws to make the justice system timely, accessible, and citizen-friendly.

The exhibition in Kurukshetra will also explain the direct benefits of the new legal framework, including speedy trials, use of modern technology, and quicker case resolutions. This initiative aims to strengthen public trust and give a new direction to India's justice system.

During his visit, Shah will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately Rs 825 crore in Kurukshetra. These initiatives will significantly strengthen Haryana's infrastructure and open up new avenues for public welfare, it said.

The projects are expected to accelerate Haryana's progress, create employment opportunities, and empower the youth. Both the Central and State Governments are working together to raise living standards and set new benchmarks of development, and this occasion will mark an important milestone in that journey, the statement said. PTI SUN NB NB