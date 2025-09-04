Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad for Ganesh immersion on Sept 6

Hyderabad, Sep 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Hyderabad on September 6 to participate in Ganesh immersion procession, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said on Thursday.

Shah will address the gathering as part of the procession at Mozamjahi Market in the city, Rao told PTI Videos.

"Ganesh immersion procession in Hyderabad is one of the biggest events. We are happy that Amit Shah has accepted to come for the programme," the Telangana BJP chief said.

Prior to the public meeting, Shah will inaugurate an exhibition on the 46 years journey of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti, BJP sources said. Shah will also hold a meeting with party leaders.

He would later virtually lay the foundation stone of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB's) 28th battalion headquarters.

Meanwhile, Rao welcomed the central government's move to reduce the GST slabs and described the reduction in GST rates as a "historic decision".

He opined that the GST rejig would reduce the prices of essential commodities, benefitting the poor and middle class.

Replying to a query on former BRS leader K Kavitha, he said that there is no place for "corrupt" people in the BJP, whether it is Kavitha or somebody else.

After her suspension from KCR-led BRS, Kavitha on Wednesday announced her resignation from the party. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH