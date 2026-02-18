Amit Shah to visit ISKCON headquarters at Mayapur

Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit ISKCON headquarters at Mayapur in West Bengal on Wednesday, state BJP leaders said.

He will attend a spiritual programme at the shrine in the Nadia district, with no political events scheduled during this visit, they said.

This will be one of Shah's shortest trips to the state in recent months, lasting around two hours at the temple complex, they added.

Shah will pay floral tributes to ISKCON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, before attending the spiritual gathering. PTI PNT SOM