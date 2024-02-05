Amit Shah to visit Karnataka on February 10

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Monday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Karnataka on February 10, during which he is expected to participate in party and official events in Bengaluru and Mysuru. Speaking to reporters here, he said Shah is also likely to hold a meeting with the state BJP core committee members.

Advertisment

"Amit Shah ji is coming to Karnataka, to Bengaluru on February 10. We will be having a Lok Sabha cluster leaders meeting in Bengaluru. Four Lok Sabha segments will come under one cluster," Vijayendra said.

"There is information about him attending a government event too, we have not yet got any official information, but he is coming on February 10. In the evening around 5 PM, he will be in Sutturu (in Mysuru) to attend Sutturu Jathra (fair)," he added.

BJP and JD(S) have formed an alliance and decided to fight the Lok Sabha polls together. Seat sharing talks are on between the two parties.

Out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, BJP had won 26 seats, including Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate supported by the party from Mandya, in the 2019 polls. The Congress and the JD(S) had secured one seat each. PTI KSU RS RS