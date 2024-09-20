Amit Shah to visit Maharashtra on Sep 24-25, interact with BJP functionaries: Bawankule

Nagpur, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit of Maharashtra from September 24 to interact with BJP workers ahead of assembly elections, the party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Friday.

He will interact with party functionaries in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the first day of his tour, and then visit Nashik and Kolhapur on September 25, Bawankule told reporters.

His guidance will energise party workers and ensure the Mahayuti (ruling alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP) retains power in Maharashtra, Bawankule asserted.

Polls are likely to be held in the state in November. PTI CLS BNM