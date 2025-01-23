Amit Shah to offer prayers at Nashik's Trimbakeshwar temple: Officials

Nashik: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Nashik district on Friday where he will visit the famous Trimbakeshwar temple, officials have said.

Union minister will offer prayers at the shrine, one of the known 12 jyotirlingas, before heading for Malegaon town and Ajang village to attend various functions, an official release said on Thursday.

The Union minister will leave for Mumbai in the afternoon, it said.

Because of Shah’s visit, a ‘No Drone Fly Zone’ has been declared in the district, the release added.