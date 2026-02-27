Amit Shah to visit Odisha next week to attend CISF event, launch projects

Bhubaneswar, Feb 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha for two days from March 5, during which he will attend several government programmes, including a CISF event, officials said on Friday.

Shah will reach Bhubaneswar in the evening of March 5 and attend the CISF foundation day programme in Cuttack's Mundali the next day, they said.

The union home minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Bhubaneswar campus at Jatni in Khurda district, the officials said.

He will also inaugurate the NFSU Transit Campus in Bhubaneswar through virtual mode, they said.

Shah will inaugurate an exhibition on the new criminal laws in the state's capital on March 6.

He will launch various projects related to cooperation and other departments.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg held a preparatory meeting on Thursday evening and instructed the authorities concerned to ensure the repair and illumination of the road from Godisahi to Munduli before Shah’s visit.

She also stressed cleanliness drives and beautification efforts.

An official statement said that security arrangements, traffic and route plans, and site-specific preparations were discussed during the meeting.

Garg directed all departments to coordinate effectively and complete preparations within the stipulated timelines.

Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma provided updates on arrangements ahead of Shah's proposed tour.

Director General of Police YB Khurania and others attended the meeting.