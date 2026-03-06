Amit Shah to visit Odisha on Friday to launch projects worth Rs 3275 cr, attend CISF event

Bhubaneswar, Mar 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha on Friday to launch projects worth Rs 3,275 crore and participate in the CISF's raising day ceremony and several other programmes, an official said.

Shah, who was earlier scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening, is now expected to reach the state's capital around 10.15 am, he said.

The Union minister will inaugurate 69 projects worth Rs 1,159.03 crore and lay foundation stones for 130 projects, valued at Rs 2,116.06 crore, the official said.

Shah will attend the raising day ceremony of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Cuttack district's Mundali area and will spend around two hours there.

Then he will fly to Paradip to inaugurate the sulphuric acid plant of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd, the official said.

"Shah will address a small gathering on the Paradip IFFCO premises," BJP MP from Jagatsinghur Bibhu Prasad Tarai said. The Union home minister will also participate in events related to the cooperation department, dairy, youth empowerment and farmers' welfare, he said.

Shah will lay the foundation stone for the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Bhubaneswar campus in Khurda district.

He will also virtually inaugurate the NFSU transit campus in Bhubaneswar and an exhibition on the new criminal laws, the official said, adding that some MoUs will also be signed on the occasion.

In view of Shah’s visit, the Odisha Police have tightened security and imposed restrictions on traffic movement in the state's capital.

The SPs of Khurda, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts and DCP Bhubaneswar have been asked to be on high alert, the official added. PTI AAM BDC