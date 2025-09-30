Amit Shah to visit Pravaranagar, bastion of Vikhe Patil family

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra on October 5 to inaugurate a sugar factory project and unveil statues of Padma Shri Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil and Padma Bhushan Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil.

Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil -- son of Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and grandson of Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil, a pioneering figure in Maharashtra's cooperation sector -- informed reporters about the senior BJP leader's visit.

"Amit Shah is coming to the land of cooperation at Loni for the second time. Earlier, after taking charge of the Cooperation Ministry, he had attended the state's first cooperative conference here," Vikhe Patil said.

Shah will first inaugurate the expansion project of the Padma Shri Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory at Pravara Nagar. Later he will unveil the two statues at the Loni village marketplace. PTI ND KRK