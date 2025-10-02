Amit Shah to visit Rohtak, Kurukshetra on Oct 3

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (PTI) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will visit Haryana on Friday, with scheduled programmes in Rohtak and Kurukshetra.

As part of efforts to promote the cooperative sector, Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed Sabar Dairy Plant at Industrial Model Township, Rohtak, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Built at a cost of Rs 325 crore, the plant will house state-of-the-art machinery, which will be formally commissioned by the Union minister. The facility is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for nearly 1,000 people, it said.

Shah will also distribute tool kits to 2,200 artisans during the 'Khadi Karigar Mahotsav' at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak. Organised by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission under the Ministry of MSME, this event is themed "Swadeshi Se swavalamban".

He will also distribute modern machinery and tool kits, along with Rs 301 crore as margin money under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

While in Rohtak, Shah will also address a public gathering and in Kurukshetra, he will inaugurate a five-day exhibition on India's new criminal laws.

Tight security arrangements have been made in view of Shah's visit to both Rohtak and Kurukshetra, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Kurukshetra exhibition aims to help lawyers, students, parents, and common citizens understand recent reforms in the criminal justice system. The exhibition will showcase the changes and achievements brought about by the new laws and highlight the roles of seven different departments, divided into ten thematic sections, the statement said.

The statement further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic step by introducing modern criminal laws to make the justice system timely, accessible, and citizen-friendly.

The exhibition in Kurukshetra will also explain the direct benefits of the new legal framework, including speedy trials, use of modern technology, and quicker case resolutions. This initiative aims to strengthen public trust and give a new direction to India's justice system.

During his visit, Shah will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately Rs 825 crore in Kurukshetra.

These initiatives will significantly strengthen Haryana's infrastructure and open up new avenues for public welfare, it said.

The projects are expected to accelerate Haryana's progress, create employment opportunities, and empower the youth. Both the Central and State Governments are working together to raise living standards and set new benchmarks of development, and this occasion will mark an important milestone in that journey, the statement said.

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had visited the venues in Rohtak to review the preparations ahead of Amit Shah's visit.

He had given necessary instructions to the concerned officials to ensure smooth conduct of two events that are scheduled during Shah's visit to Rohtak.

The CM had also reviewed security, seating, traffic, and other logistical arrangements at both venues.

Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Misra on Monday had reviewed the preparations for the exhibition on newly implemented criminal laws, scheduled to be inaugurated by Shah on October 3 in Kurukshetra. PTI SUN NB