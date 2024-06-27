Amit Shah to visit three poll-bound states

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The BJP's campaign for the assembly elections in three states later this year is set to pick up pace, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to visit Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand to chair organisational meetings in the coming days.

While Shah will be visiting Haryana on June 29, he is expected to be in Maharashtra and Jharkhand after the ongoing session of Parliament ends on July 4.

Sources said the BJP's key poll strategist will visit the western state on July 5 and Jharkhand in the second week.

A difficult electoral battle awaits the BJP in Haryana and Maharashtra, both states currently ruled by it, following the opposition alliance's strong show in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP's Lok Sabha tally fell to five from 10 in Haryana as the Congress made a strong comeback and bagged five other seats.

In Maharashtra, the Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP(SP) combine trounced the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance by winning 30 of the 48 seats.

The BJP got the better of the ruling Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand but it suffered a serious setback in the state's tribal region.

The party has already named its poll in-charges for all three states. Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupender Yadav and Dharmendra Pradhan have been assigned the poll responsibility in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Haryana respectively.