Amit Shah to visit TN on Dec 15

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will interact with BJP functionaries during his visit to Tamil Nadu on December 15, a leader in the party said on Friday.

The senior BJP leader is likely to visit Vellore after his meeting with BJP state executives here.

Ahead of his meeting with party leadership in the national capital on December 14, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and discussed the political situation, especially former AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan joining actor Vijay-led TVK.

Later, speaking to reporters, Nagenthran said he had called on Palaniswami to congratulate him for conducting the party’s executive committee and general council meeting recently. PTI JSP JSP ADB