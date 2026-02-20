Agartala (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Tripura on Friday and inaugurate an official language conference here.

Over 3,000 representatives from the eastern, north-eastern and northern regions of the country are expected to participate in the programme at Badharghat international fair ground in West Tripura district, an official said.

The event is aimed at encouraging dialogue among people of different regions, exchanging experiences, and wider dissemination of best practices, she said.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a regional conference on the official language in Agartala on Friday. Chief Minister Manik Saha, three MPs Biplab Kumar Deb, Kriti Devi Debbarman and Rajib Bhattacharjee will also remain present in the conference," Ministry of Home Affairs' Official Language Department Secretary Ansuli Arya said.

She said a special North-East issue of the journal Rajbhasha Bharati, prepared by the department for this occasion, will also be released by the home minister.

"Along with this, the books, Indian Languages and Official Hindi – Classic Works and Amritvani – Inspiring Sanskrit Verses of Timeless Value, will also be unfolded," she said at a press conference here on Thursday.

Altogether 80 awards will be given for carrying out outstanding works for the official languages, Arya said, adding that exhibition stalls have been set up for displaying innovations and activities related to the official languages.