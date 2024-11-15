Amit Shah unveils Birsa Munda's statue on his 150th birth anniversary at Baansera Park

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday unveiled a statue of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary at the entrance of Baansera Park on Ring Road here and said the whole year till November 15, 2025 will be celebrated as "Aadiwasi Gaurav Din".

Advertisment

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2021 announced that India would forever celebrate this day as "Aadiwasi Gaurav Din" since Bhagwan Birsa Munda was born on this day in Jharkhand.

"On the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary, the whole year, starting from today till next November 15, will be celebrated as Aadiwasi Gaurav Din," Shah said.

"We can see Bhagwan Birsa Munda's life by dividing it into two parts. One is to protect the tribal culture and the other is the spirit of making supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the country. At the age of 25, he scripted a story which is still remembered even after 150 years," he added.

Advertisment

The statue unveiled by Shah on Friday, which is also celebrated as "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas" across the country, weighs approximately 3,000 kg.

The statue has been crafted by two experienced sculptors from West Bengal who have ensured that it captures a sense of liveliness in its form.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar renamed the Sarai Kale Khan intersection as "Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk".