Amit Shah unveils former Maharashtra CM Vasantrao Naik’s statue in Nanded

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday unveiled a life-size statue of former Maharashtra chief minister, the late Vasantrao Naik, in Nanded in the Marathwada region.

Shah, who is on a two-day tour of the state, also inaugurated a few BJP offices in the region, with members of the Banjara community welcoming him.

Naik, who belonged to the Congress, was from the Banjara community.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the event along with some of his cabinet colleagues, including state BJP chief and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The BJP celebrated its 1.51 crore membership registrations in Maharashtra. BJP is the only political party in the state to accomplish such a feat, Fadnavis said later.

Shah presented a ‘Lakshya Poorti’ (target achievement) certificate to a representative membership registration centre.

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis lauded what he called the BJP’s organisational strength and commitment to public welfare.

He described the membership drive as a testament to the party’s “deep-rooted” connection with the people of Maharashtra. “This historic 1.51 crore membership reflects the trust and support the BJP enjoys across the state. Every worker’s dedication has made this possible,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, also inaugurated several initiatives for the Nanded police, including a WhatsApp Chatbot, an online complaint grievance redressal system, and a WhatsApp Channel, aimed at enhancing public access to police services.

The event was attended by minister Atul Save, MP Ashok Chavan, and MP Dr Ajeet Gopchade.