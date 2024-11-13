Amit Shah urges people of Jharkhand to cast votes in record numbers

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to those voting in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Wednesday to exercise their franchise in record numbers to end corruption, infiltration and appeasement in the state.

Voting for 43 Assembly seats in Jharkhand began this morning, with 683 candidates, including former chief minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora, trying their luck.

"I appeal to all the voters going to vote in the first phase of polling in Jharkhand to cast record votes for the creation of a Jharkhand which is free from corruption, infiltration and appeasement, and is developed," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

The home minister said the people of Jharkhand should vote in large numbers to protect tribal identity, land, security of women, and employment for the youth.

Shah also asked the people to vote before having breakfast, saying, "Roti-beti-mati ke liye pehle matdan, phir jalpan".

The second phase of elections will be held on November 20 in the state. The votes will be counted on November 23. PTI ACB RHL