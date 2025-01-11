Amit Shah virtually inaugurates office of NCB's Bhopal zonal unit

Indore, Jan 11 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday virtually inaugurated the office of the newly formed Bhopal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Advertisment

As per a release, Shah inaugurated the new unit during the conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security in New Delhi. The conference was organised by the NCB to address the growing concern of drug trafficking and its impact on national security.

Ritesh Ranjan, zonal director of NCB (Indore), said the office of the newly created Bhopal zonal unit is located at ISBT in the state capital.

He said this new unit is created in addition to the existing Indore zonal unit, and the office will play an important role in the effective handling of drug trafficking scenarios in the state.

Advertisment

Ranjan, in the release, informed that the NCB Indore destroyed 24,000 kg of seized drugs, including ganja, opium and heroin, worth more than Rs 20 crore at government-authorised incinerators.

The Union home minister has also launched a nationwide drug disposal fortnight from Saturday to January 25.

During this period, the NCB, along with other central and state drug law enforcement agencies, including the police, are destroying the seized drugs, the official said. PTI ADU ARU