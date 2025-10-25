Amit Shah visits Bihar minister's house on first day of Chhath Puja

Patna, Oct 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the official residence of Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin here to participate in the first day of four-day Chhath Puja celebrations.

In a post on X, Nabin wrote, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah jee visited my house today to take prasad on the first day of Chhath puja celebrations. The profound reverence and unwavering faith of the respected HM towards Chhathi Maiya is a matter of pride for Bihar." Earlier in the day, Shah addressed three back-to-back public rallies in Khagaria, Munger and Bihar Sharif in favour of NDA nominees.

The four-day Chhath Puja celebrations, which began with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual, will conclude on Tuesday. It is observed on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla and six days after Diwali.

On the first day, devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga, rivers, or ponds. The next day involves a full-day fast, concluding in the evening with prayers to the Sun and Moon. The third day, known as ‘Pehla Argha’ or ‘Sandhya Argha,’ sees devotees and their families offering prasad during sunset. On the fourth day, the festival concludes with devotees offering prayers to the rising sun. PTI PKD MNB