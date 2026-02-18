Amit Shah visits ISKCON headquarters in West Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the ISKCON headquarters at Mayapur in West Bengal on Wednesday.

Shah landed at the Kolkata airport and then took a helicopter to Krishnanagar in Nadia district for his journey to Mayapur.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari received him at the airport.

"We then departed together via helicopter to Krishnanagar in Nadia district for the scheduled events at Mayapur, including a visit to the revered ISKCON Mayapur," Adhikari said in a post on X.

"It's always inspiring to have such dynamic leadership guiding us in our endeavour towards forming a Nationalist Govt in West Bengal by throwing out the corrupt and anti national TMC Govt," he added.

Shah, who is on his second trip to the state within a month, is not scheduled to have any political engagement during the brief visit. PTI AMR SOM