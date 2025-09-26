Amit Shah visits Kalighat Temple in Kolkata, offers puja

Kolkata, Sep 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to the Kalighat Temple here on Friday afternoon and offered prayers.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, spent around 15 minutes at the shrine and offered puja.

He was welcomed by several party leaders and activists, who were present outside the temple.

The entire area was cordoned off and security boosted for the home minister's visit, an official said.

During the day, Shah also inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal of Santosh Mitra Square in Kolkata, and the marquee of the BJP-backed Paschim Banga Sanskriti Mancha at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake. PTI SCH RBT