Amit Shah visits Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, CM's house in Mumbai; holds meeting with DyCM Shinde

Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday offered prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati here with his family members, and visited the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as part of the ongoing Ganesh festival.

Shah also held a meeting with state Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state BJP leaders.

Shah arrived in the city on Friday night. On Saturday morning, he met Shinde at the government's Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai, where he also interacted with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Atul Limaye, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan and newly-appointed Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam.

Shah later visited 'Varsha', the official residence of CM Fadnavis, who hosts Lord Ganesh by installing an idol of the deity, party sources said.

After that, the Union minister visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh mandal with his family members as per their annual practice. CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Shinde also accompanied them.

He later visited the pandals of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Bandra West and Shri Mogreshwar Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Andheri East.

After Shah's arrival in the city, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde met him at the Sahyadri Guest House last night and they discussed the upcoming vice-presidential election, Bihar assembly polls and the party's organisational matters, the party sources said. PTI ND ARU NP