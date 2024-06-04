Amit Shah wins Gandhinagar by over 7 lakh votes

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat of Gujarat by a margin of over 7.44 lakh votes, one of the highest in this election, bettering the figure of his 2019 victory.

Shah defeated his nearest Congress rival Sonal Patel by a staggering margin of 744716, announced the Election Commission of India.

The home minister, who had won the seat by a margin of over 5.5 lakh votes in 2019, clinched the seat for the second consecutive term and got 1010972 votes, while Patel received 2,66,256 lakh votes.

In the past, Gandhinagar has been represented in the Lok Sabha by BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani.

In Indore, BJP's sitting MP Shankar Lalwani won by a potentially record margin of 11,75,092 votes while in the Dhubri seat of Assam, Rakibul Hussain of the Congress was leading by 983712 votes against his BJP rival.

Lalwani defeated his nearest rival from BSP, Lakshman Solanki, who bagged 51,659 votes.

In terms of votes, NOTA created a record with 2.18 lakh voters in Indore opting for the 'none of the above' option in the Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, the NOTA call was given by Congress after its candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew from the Indore poll fray at the last moment, a move that forced Congress out of the contest from this prestigious seat. Bam later joined the BJP. PTI ACB SKL ZMN