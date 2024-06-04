Amit Shah wins Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat by bigger margin than in 2019

Gandhinagar, Jun 4 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat of Gujarat by defeating his nearest Congress rival Sonal Patel by a staggering margin of more than 7.44 lakh votes, announced the Election Commission of India.

As per the result declared by the ECI after counting of votes ended for the prestigious seat, Shah got 10,10,972 votes, while Patel received 2,66,256 lakh votes.

The BJP stalwart has won from the constituency for a second consecutive time. In the 2019 elections, Shah won the seat by a margin of more than 5.57 lakh votes.

In the past, Gandhinagar has been represented in the Lok Sabha by BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani.

Former Prime Minister Ata Bihari Vajpayee won the seat in 1996, though he preferred to retain Lucknow which also he had bagged then.