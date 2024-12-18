Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Stepping up the opposition's attack on Amit Shah over his remarks on BR Ambedkar made in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday claimed the Union Home Minister's comments have exposed the BJP's "anti-Ambedkar" thinking.
"The comments made by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha on Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar are condemnable. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have repeatedly mentioned the thinking of Amit Shah, whose intention is to change the Constitution," Gehlot said in a post on X.
Claiming that Shah's remarks have exposed the BJP's "anti-Constitution" and "anti-Ambedkar" thinking, the Congress leader said, "That is why they are objecting to even hearing the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar." Criticising the Congress for repeatedly taking the name of Ambedkar, Shah said in his remarks on Tuesday that had they taken God's name so many times, they could have earned a place in heaven.
"It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar... If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven," Shah said.
He also said while the BJP is happy that the Congress is taking Ambedkar's name, the party should also speak about its real sentiments towards him. PTI SDA ARI
Amit Shah's comments exposed BJP's anti-Ambedkar thinking: Ashok Gehlot
