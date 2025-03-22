Amit Shah's proposed visit to Bengal postponed

Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to West Bengal on March 29 and 30 has been postponed due to the upcoming Eid celebrations, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said on Saturday.

Majumdar, also a Union minister, had said last week that Shah is likely to reach Kolkata on March 29 and attend the party's organisational programmes the next day.

"Because of the Eid celebrations on March 31, the plan has been rescheduled. We will inform you once the programme is finalised," he told reporters.

This is the second deferment of Shah's visit to the state this year. His earlier proposed trip in January had also been postponed.

Shah was scheduled to address a public gathering in Purba Medinipur district on January 29 and to hold organisational meetings to evaluate the party’s readiness for the Lok Sabha polls. PTI BSM NN