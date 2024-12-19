Amit Shah's remark on Ambedkar reveals his thinking: Congress leader Tikaram Jully

Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully on Thursday condemned Union home minister Amit Shah's comment on B R Ambedkar, saying the remark reveals what he thinks about the country's first law minister and Dalit icon.

"The recent remarks made by the Home Minister are highly condemnable, reflecting his mindset," Jully said.

"The Home Minister of the country, who is in a constitutional post, has taken oath because of Ambedkar and that is because (of the Constitution) he is in the parliament and speaking there," he said.

On Wednesday, a row sparked between the opposition parties and the BJP ruling at the Centre after Shah in Parliament said "it has become a fashion" to chant Ambedkar's name.

Congress leader Jully challenged Shah to speak on the situation in Manipur, which is in a grip of ethnic violence that sparked last year, and not on Ambedkar.

"The minister's statement should have been focused on the situation in Manipur, but instead, it veered off to irrelevant matters. The country is grappling with pressing issues, such as poor law and order," he said.

Jully also alleged that central agencies like ED and income tax have established a reign of terror in the country.

"We all have seen what happened in Madhya Pradesh where a couple committed suicide because it was harassed by Enforcement Directorate after the couple's son gifted a piggy bank to Rahul Gandhi for Nyay Yatra," he said.

Jully also alleged that the Rising global Rajasthan investment summit, held recently, was a means to give away land to industrialists. PTI SDA VN VN