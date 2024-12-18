Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar, extension of long-standing RSS ideology: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Dec18 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on B R Ambedkar, calling it an insult to the chief architect of the Constitution. Shah's remarks in Parliament are just an extension of long-standing RSS ideology, he said.

The chief minister said without Ambedkar's contributions, Shah wouldn't be the Home Minister and Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

The CM was referring to Shah's remarks taking a swipe at the opposition, during a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said.

For the Congress party and him (Siddaramaiah), Ambedkar is not a "fashion" but an "eternal inspiration", the CM said.

In an open letter to Shah, the CM said, "First, let me congratulate you for finally speaking the truth by openly revealing the BJP's real opinion about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Your statement in Parliament didn't surprise us; we already knew your party's true mindset. But now, the entire country has seen your lack of respect for the architect of the Indian Constitution." Standing in the very Parliament that runs under Ambedkar's Constitution and calling his memory a "habit" shows Shah's arrogance, he said, and added, "Congratulations, Mr. Shah, for this shameless act!" Do not attempt to mislead the nation by saying -- "I have immense respect for Babasaheb, and my words were twisted". "We are not gullible. Own up to your words and face the nation," the CM said.

"For us, Ambedkar is not a fashion but an eternal inspiration". As long as we breathe, as long as the Sun and Moon shine on this Earth, Ambedkar's legacy will endure, Siddaramaiah said in the letter.

"The more you try to diminish his memory, the stronger it will rise to guide us forward. While your sycophants might have clapped at your arrogance, remember this: millions across this country, who have gained equality and dignity because of Babasaheb, are condemning you," he said.

Siddaramaiah said had Dr Ambedkar not been born, he wouldn't have had the privilege of becoming the chief minister and might have been herding cattle in his village. "Our senior leader, Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, wouldn't have risen to lead the AICC; he might have been working in a factory in Kalaburagi. We owe every step of our progress and dignity to Babasaheb and the Constitution he gave us." "Not just me--without Ambedkar's contributions, you too wouldn't be the Home Minister today. Instead, you might have been running a scrap business in your hometown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, your colleague, might still be selling tea at a railway station. Babasaheb's vision is what elevated us all. Even the Prime Minister might admit this, and so should you," he said.

"Your hatred for Ambedkar is not new to those who know history", the CM further said and sought to know -- Why did BJP's ideological parent, the RSS, reject the Constitution written by Babasaheb during his lifetime? Historical records document the statements of RSS leaders like Hedgewar, Golwalkar, and Savarkar against the Constitution. "You may try to suppress these truths, but they cannot be erased. Your remarks in Parliament are just an extension of that long-standing RSS ideology," Siddaramaiah said.

He further told Shah, "Let me respond in your tone. Your party and its ideological family have now developed a fashion to chant -- Modi... Modi... Modi -- If only you had invoked the name of God as many times as you chanted Modi's name, you might have secured a place in heaven-not just for seven lifetimes, but for a hundred. Perhaps even your sins, committed solely for clinging to power, might have been forgiven." PTI KSU KH