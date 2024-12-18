Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar reflect BJP's arrogance: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar show BJP's "arrogance" and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take action against him.

Addressing a press conference here, Thackeray accused the BJP of insulting icons and revered figures of Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Ambedkar.

He also claimed Shah would not have dared to make remarks about Dr Ambedkar without the backing of the BJP and the RSS.

"Amit Shah's remarks on Dr Ambedkar show the party's (BJP) arrogance and have exposed its true face," the former Maharashtra CM claimed.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should act against Amit Shah for his remarks on Dr Ambedkar," Thackeray said.

The Sena (UBT) leader asked whether the BJP's allies -- Telugu Desam Party, JD(U), Ramdas Athawale's RPI and Shiv Sena, -- agree with Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

The opposition Congress on Tuesday alleged that Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution show the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him.

Congress general secretary-in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh had shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the Upper House.