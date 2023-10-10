Amit Shah's speech at Adilabad rally 'filled with lies', says BRS leader K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI) Ruling BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's address at a public meeting in Adilabad was laced with 'blatant lies.' In a statement, he said, “Amit Shah's statement in Adilabad public meeting was filled with blatant lies. Amit Shah has become a laughing stock in Telangana." Rama Rao said it was ironic to see Amit Shah speaking of family politics.

Advertisment

He sought Shah to clarify where his son Jay Shah played cricket or provided coaching before being appointed as BCCI Secretary.

“Amit Shah, during a speech in Adilabad district five years ago, pledged to revive the dormant Cement Corporation of India. Half a decade later, the promise remains unfulfilled,” he claimed.

Since the formation of Telangana state, Rama Rao alleged not a single educational institution was granted to the state.

Advertisment

Rebutting Amit Shah's claim on number of farmers suicides in Telangana, he said it was 'false' and 'misleading.' “BJP is more interested in using religion for political gains, potentially disrupting communal harmony,” said Rama Rao.

The BRS leader also said Amit Shah should provide a detailed account of what the BJP has done for Telangana over the past decade before asking people for votes.

Dismissing Shah's charge that the "steering" of BRS (car is election symbol of BRS) was in hands of AIMIM, Rama Rao said it was in the hands of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao.

“People are tired of the empty promises made by BJP leaders during elections. Instead, they should address issues like unemployment and rising essential commodity prices,” said Rama Rao.

Kicking off BJP's campaign for November 30 assembly elections in the state, Amit Shah mounted a sharp attack against Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao today, saying he was only focused on making his son the CM. PTI SJR SJR ROH