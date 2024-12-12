Amit Shah's three-day visit to Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit areas to start Saturday

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected areas from December 14 during which he will review the law-and-order situation in the state and interact with surrendered Naxals and locals, sources said on Thursday.

Last week, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai met Shah here and conveyed to him that the Bastar and Kondagaon districts, once infested by Naxals, were completely free from the extremists and operations were on to wipe them out from other areas.

The Union home minister will be on a visit to Chhattisgarh from December 14-16 during which he will participate in various programmes related to security and peace, sources said.

Besides chairing a security review meeting in Raipur, Shah will also present the President's Colour Award to the Chhattisgarh Police. He will travel to Jagdalpur, where he will hold interaction with surrendered Naxals, locals and intellectuals, they said.

The Union home minister will also attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar olympics and pay tributes to martyrs in Jagdalpur besides meeting the families of the victims of left-wing extremism.

Shah will visit security camps and oversee developmental works besides having lunch with jawans of security forces there.

'President's Colour' is expected to boost the morale of Chhattisgarh Police after their excellent work in tackling the Naxals over the years, the sources said.

This medal will give new impetus to the sense of duty of these police personnel who are committed to the service and security of the people of the state, they said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, operations are being conducted against Naxalism with a 'Zero Tolerance' policy and ultra-modern methods," a source said. PTI ACB NSD NSD