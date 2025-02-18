Amit Shah's wife Sonal Shah visits Vindhyachal temple in UP

Mirzapur (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah's wife Sonal Shah on Tuesday visited the Vindhyachal temple here, officials said.

She arrived here from Kashi, where she was welcomed by Union Minister of State and Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel.

MLA, Mirzapur city, Ratnakar Mishra told PTI, "Sonal Shah ji reached the Vindhyachal temple through Purani VIP road and went straight to 'Garbhgrih' (sanctum sanctorum), where she offered prayers." Mishra said he is also a priest and assisted Shah during prayers by reciting mantras. Shah left for Varanasi after the prayers.