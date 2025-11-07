AMMA extends support to actress Gouri Kishan over body-shaming incident

Kochi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Friday extended its support to actress Gouri G Kishan, who criticised a YouTuber for asking derogatory questions about her weight during a press conference held as part of a film promotion event.

AMMA expressed its solidarity with Gouri through its social media platforms.

“AMMA understands your pain, Gouri,” the association wrote on Instagram.

“We strongly believe that it is wrong to engage in body-shaming — irrespective of who does it, when, or where,” it said.

Gouri, who has acted in multiple Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, was allegedly asked about her weight during a press conference for a Tamil film titled 'Others' on Thursday. PTI TBA TBA ROH