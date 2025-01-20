Ammonia leak from tanker truck near Indore: Driver booked for abandoning vehicle

Indore, Jan 20 (PTI) The unidentified driver of a tanker truck has been booked in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for endangering people's lives after he abandoned the vehicle following leakage of aqueous ammonia it was ferrying, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday. he said.

"Aqueous ammonia was being sent to Gwalior from a factory in Pithampur, 30 kilometres from here. The tanker truck was hit by a heavy vehicle from the rear on the bypass road in Rau, resulting in the chemical solution leaking," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinod Kumar Meena said.

"Due to the leak, many persons suffered irritation in their eyes and difficulty in breathing, including 11 police personnel who reached the spot. These persons are fine now. The unidentified driver has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 125 (act of endangering the life of people). Efforts are on to trace him," the DCP said.

Aqueous ammonia is used in water treatment, refrigeration and different industries. PTI HWP ADU BNM