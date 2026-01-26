Ammunition, explosive materials recovered from Maoist hideout in Bihar

Aurangabad (Bihar), Jan 26 (PTI) Security forces recovered ammunition and explosive materials from a Maoist hideout during a search operation in Bihar's Jehanabad district, police said on Monday.

The recovery were made during a joint search by personnel of the district police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Gobardah Pahar area within Madanpur police station limits on Sunday.

The recovered items include 44 live cartridges, 32 spent cartridges, 29 detonators, an IED, among other things.

A statement by Jehanabad police said, "Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of district police and CPRF conducted a search in Gobardah Pahar area and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, The action was part of an anti-naxal operation." A case has been registered and further investigation is on, it said. PTI PKD MNB