Ammunition, explosives recovered from house of Patna resident

Patna, Jul 17 (PTI) The Patna Police on Wednesday arrested a city resident from whose house live ammunition, chemicals used in explosives and protective gear resembling the ones worn by those in the army were seized.

According to a release issued by the district police, a raid was conducted early in the morning at the house of Pawan Mahto, a resident of Digha police station area of the city, following intelligence inputs.

Mahto was arrested from the spot where the incriminating items were also found.

The seized items included 35 live cartridges, boxes full of potassium nitrate, wall paint and a 50-feet long chord, of the material normally used in a bomb fuse.

The recoveries also include a body protector and a headscarf in shades that resembled the ones used by army personnel.

Mahto has been arrested and further investigation is underway, the release said. PTI NAC RBT