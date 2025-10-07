Ammunition recovered near international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a packet containing 75 live rounds from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Tuesday, officials said.

The recovery was made while the BSF was tracking a suspected drone movement, they said, adding that the 9 mm caliber live rounds were recovered from the field adjacent to Rajoke village.

The ammunition had stamps of the Pakistan Ordinance Factory, confirming the involvement of Pak-sponsored elements planning terror activities on the Indian soil, an official said.

In a separate incident, the BSF troops recovered a plastic bottle containing slide assembly of a pistol near Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran.

The bottle was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal wire loop attached, indicating a drone drop, the official said.