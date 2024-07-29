Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: Child under treatment recovers and returns home

Kochi, Jul 29 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy from Thrissur, who was critically ill with amoebic meningoencephalitis, was cured and discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Ajsal from Padoor in Thrissur district was first admitted to the primary health centre in Padoor on June 1 due to a fever.

As his condition worsened, he was transferred to a private medical college hospital in Thrissur on June 2, and then to Thrissur government medical college.

Tests on his cerebrospinal fluid sample sent to a lab in Puducherry revealed an infection with Vermamoeba vermiformis, said a release issued by the Amrita hospital here.

His condition deteriorated, and he required ventilator support.

On June 16, Ajsal was transferred to Amrita hospital in critical condition.

While receiving treatment, a retest of his cerebrospinal fluid sent to the lab for reconfirmation also confirmed the infection of Vermamoeba vermiformis.

After a week of treatment, his health improved and he began breathing without the aid of a ventilator, it said.

He was moved out of the ICU to a regular room two weeks ago after his condition stabilised.

Following a week of physiotherapy, he regained mobility in his legs, the release said.

Finally fully recovered, Ajsal returned home from the hospital in Kochi on Monday.

Dr K P Vinayan, head of the Pediatric Neurology Department at Amrita Hospital, stated that Ajsal recovered faster than expected.

He also welcomed the state health department's guidelines on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of amoebic meningoencephalitis. PTI TGB ROH