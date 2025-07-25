Amphetamine valued at Rs 50 crore seized in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, three apprehended

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Police have seized 39 kg of amphetamine drug valued at Rs 50 crore in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, an official said on Friday.

Three persons have been apprehended in connection with the haul and over their suspected involvement in an international drug racket, the official said.

Acting on inputs, police intercepted a car on the national highway at Chalisgaon late Thursday night. Following a search, they recovered 39 kg of amphetamine, worth about Rs 50 crore, he said.

The banned drug was being transported from Delhi to Bangalore via Indore, Dhule, Chalisgaon, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. A special team has been formed to identify the intended receiver of the drug in Bengaluru, he added.

Amphetamine, with street names like speed and crystal meth, is a powerful stimulator of the central nervous system and has medical uses. However, it’s also abused by many youngsters for recreation. PTI DC NR