Amravati pharmacist murder: HC says accused wanted to create terror; denies bail

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The murder of a pharmacist at Amravati for supporting an objectionable comment made by a BJP leader was intended to strike terror in the hearts of the people, the Bombay High Court said on Tuesday, refusing bail to one of the accused.

A bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Shyam Chandak said such offences affect the very core and conscience of society.

The court dismissed the bail plea filed by 46-year-old veterinary doctor Yusuf Khan, noting that there is a prima facie case against him.

Umesh Kolhe, who had shared social media posts backing Nupur Sharma, then BJP member, over her alleged objectionable comments about Prophet Mohammad, was killed in Amaravati in eastern Maharashtra in June 2022.

"Prima facie it appears that a terrorist gang was formed by the accused persons under the leadership of one of the accused to avenge the alleged dishonour of their faith by the deceased, by brutally killing him and to strike terror into the hearts and minds of general public irrespective of whether they supported the spokesperson's (Sharma) comment or not," the HC said.

The offence was grave and heinous in nature, and such acts affect the very core and conscience of society, make it vulnerable and force it to live in constant fear, the judges added.

"Having reached this prima facie opinion, we are not inclined to exercise the discretion of bail in favour of the appellant (Khan)," the court said.

Khan had claimed that he was not involved in the killing and had only asked other doctors to not buy medicines from the victim's shop.

The accused has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A total of 11 persons have been arrested in the case. PTI SP KRK