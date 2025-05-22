Amrit Bharat railway stations symbolise synergy of speed and pride: UP CM

Lucknow, May 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that newly-inaugurated 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations across the country, including 19 in Uttar Pradesh, embody "New India"'s blend of heritage preservation, development resolve and the synergy of speed and pride.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi remotely inaugurated the stations across the country from Bikaner, Rajasthan, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. In the event, Adityanath participated virtually from Lucknow.

In a post on his X account, the Chief Minister, in Hindi, wrote, "All 103 Amrit Stations across India, including 19 in Uttar Pradesh, dedicated today by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, embody New India's blend of heritage preservation, development resolve, and the synergy of speed and pride." Not only do these stations feature modern amenities, but they also promote regional culture and improve connectivity, he added.

The stations renovated under this scheme in Uttar Pradesh include Balrampur, Bareilly City, Bijnor, Fatehabad, Gola Gokarnanath, Govardhan, Govindpuri, Hathras City, Idgah Agra, Izzatnagar, Karchana, Mailani, Pukhrayan, Ramghat Halt, Saharanpur, Siddharthnagar, Suremanpur, Swaminarayan Chhapia and Ujhani.

The redeveloped stations include state-of-the-art waiting rooms, escalators, lifts, amenities for the differently-abled, digital displays, green energy-based infrastructure and glimpses of local architecture.

The stations are expected to enhance passenger comfort while also boosting the local economy.